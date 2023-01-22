Presidential election within 23 February: EC secretary

Politics

UNB
22 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 03:30 pm

Presidential election within 23 February: EC secretary

"The process has already started. We will contact the Parliament Secretariat and fix the date of the Chief Election Commissioner’s meeting with the Speaker," said Election Commission  (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam

UNB
22 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The presidential election of Bangladesh will be held within 23 February.

Election Commission  (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said this while talking to reporters after a meeting held at the EC building on Sunday.

"The process has already started. We will contact the Parliament Secretariat and fix the date of the Chief Election Commissioner's meeting with the Speaker," he said.

Current president Abdul Hamid cannot be elected president for another term as the country's constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of president.

Hamid is the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms. His second and last tenure will expire on 24 April this year. 

On 24 April, 2013, Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the 20th President of Bangladesh.

After the end of his first tenure, Hamid also took oath as the president on the same date in 2018 for the second term.

Lawmakers vote in the presidential election, which is supposed to be held in the House with the CEC acting as the election officer.

Bangladesh / Top News

President of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

8h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Now | TBS Entertainment
Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

22h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port