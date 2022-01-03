President urges politicians to show respect to each other's opinion to flourish democracy

"It is an imperative to build a culture of consensus in politics for betterment of the country and its people," the president told politicians

File photo of President M Abdul Hamid
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid today urged all political parties to be respectful to each other's opinion with utmost tolerance to flourish democracy as he held talks with Ganatantri Party and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon here.

"It is an imperative to build a culture of consensus in politics for betterment of the country and its people," the president told politicians.

President Hamid held separate talks with the Ganatantri Party and the Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon on the right day of the ongoing dialogue with the political parties aimed at forming an independent, impartial and acceptable Election Commission (EC).

Held the talks at Bangabhaban's Durbar Hall, the president said it is mandatory to reflect the principles and ideals while managing the party to ensure development of healthy politics.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS later.

A seven-member delegation led by Ganatantri Party President Barrister Arash Ali and General Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain took part in the talks with eight-point proposals.

The proposals include: enacting a law to form an EC and forming a Constitutional Council.

On the other hand, a seven-member delegation led by Bangladesh Khilafah Movement Chairman Maulana Ataullah Hafezi and Secretary General Maulana Habibullah Miaji took part in the dialogue.

The Bangabhaban spokesman said they presented a six-point proposal to the president, including the enactment of a permanent law to form a neutral, capable, strong, efficient and competent Election Commission.

In the dialogue, the leaders of the Ganatantri Party said that they have proposed to form a constitutional council for the appointment of the EC.

A Constitutional Council comprised of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Speaker, Chief Justice and Attorney General to be formed, and the council would propose the president the names of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

 

