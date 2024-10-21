President more committed to serving AL than fulfilling his own duties: Rizvi

Rizvi today (21 October) making donations to families of the martyrs shot dead by the police in Ashulia during the July-August protests. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appears to be more committed to serving the ousted Awami League rather than fulfilling his own duties, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

"Sheikh Hasina made him [Shahabuddin] president. As a student, he used to be a part of Chhatra League and later Jubo League," he said today (21 October) while making donations to families of the martyrs shot dead by the police in Ashulia during the July-August protests.

The senior BNP leader further said, "The Hasina-nominated president's words are now flowing in many directions. He says he did not receive Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter.

"A wife who leaves her husband and goes to another man has not given a divorce letter? Maybe it is so that fugitive Hasina did not submit the letter. But we know she resigned."

Stating that the president might have kept mum fearing backlash by the students before, Rizvi said, "But now he is gradually speaking as a follower of Sheikh Hasina. We have to wait and see if he is involved in any plot."

Addressing the interim government, Rizvi said necessary reforms should be completed quickly and the national elections should be held.

He also said, "Leaders of the Awami League government who killed students are all running away. Their allies are trying to destabilise the country again. The law and order situation is still not normal. Illegal weapons are still not recovered.

"The government should take measures against Awami League ministers, MPs and their leaders and activists for their actions during the July massacre. If not, allies of fascism will come back again, then the government will have to take responsibility for that."

He further said the price of goods in the country should be reduced and everything should be kept within people's reach.

Urging the government to take effective steps to reduce the price of goods, he also said market syndicates and all those involved should be brought to book. "We see small drives [in this regard] but not massive ones."

Tarique stands by families of martyrs, injured during July movement

A delegation of Amra BNP Paribar today met families of seven martyrs and three injured persons of students-led mass movement in Savar and Ashulia areas.

The delegation met them at the directives of BNP Acting Chairman and Amra BNP Paribar Chief Patron Tarique Rahman.

Rizvi conveyed Tarique Rahman's message of sympathy to the victims' families.

At first, the delegation went martyred Yamin's residence at Bank Town in Savar. They enquired about the wellbeing of the family members of Yamin and another martyr Nafisa and injured Isme Azam.

Later, they went to the residence of martyred Mamun Biplob at Ashulia and met his family members. They also met the families of three other martyrs Abdus Sabur, Sajjad and Baizid and injured Hannan and Akash Mia there.

Amra BNP Paribar Adviser Engineer Ashraf Uddin Bakul, its convener Atiqur Rahman Rumon, member secretary agriculturist Moksedul Momin, Mithun, members Masud Rana Liton, Mustakim Billah, Shakil Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, BNP's Assistant Organizing Secretary Principal Aminul Islam, party's central assistant family welfare affairs secretary and former lawmaker Dr Dewan Mohammad Salahuddin Babu, Dhaka District BNP President Khondakar Abu Ashfaq, BNP leader Abul Kashem, Dhaka District Swechchhasebak Dal Convener Nazmul Hasan Ovi, former student leader Manjur Morshed Iman, Swechchhasebak Dal central leader Arifur Rahman Tushar, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders Hasan, Roni, Shariful Islam and Mashiur Rahman Mohan were present, among others.