Election on time at any cost, schedule to be announced soon: CEC after meeting president

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

Election on time at any cost, schedule to be announced soon: CEC after meeting president

President Md Sahabuddin said that to continue the development of Bangladesh, the country's democratic trend must be continued

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Election Commission delegation led by CEC Habibul Awal meets President Md Shahabuddin on 9 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Election Commission delegation led by CEC Habibul Awal meets President Md Shahabuddin on 9 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The national elections must be held in the stipulated time at any cost, said the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal following a meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

"We have an obligation to hold elections within the specified time. We will announce the schedule very soon," the CEC told reporters following the meeting at Bangabhaban at 11:55am this morning (9 November).

During the meeting between EC officials and the president, the chief election commissioner informed the president of the overall preparations for the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections.

He said the Election Commission has already held a dialogue with political parties for the purpose of conducting free and fair elections. Necessary instructions have been given to the executive department for the smooth completion of the election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President Md Sahabuddin said elections are the most important means of reflecting people's opinions in the democratic process. And people elect their representatives through elections with the expectation that the wishes of the people will be fulfilled through those representatives, he added.

CEC Habibul Awal in a meeting with President Md Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
CEC Habibul Awal in a meeting with President Md Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

Stating that fair and participatory elections strengthen democracy, he also said democracy and development go hand in hand.

President Md Sahabuddin said that to continue the development of Bangladesh, the country's democratic trend must be continued. 

Pointing out that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to conduct a fair election, the President said that for a free and fair election, the active cooperation of the people including the executive department is required. Political parties should come forward for this purpose.

President Md Sahabuddin hopes that the Election Commission of the Government will provide their full cooperation in order to complete the upcoming National Parliament elections fairly.

He urged the commission to play its role responsibly, with courage and sincerity and following constitutional rules and regulations.

The election commissioners and secretaries of the president were present at this time.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Bangabhaban / President Md Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

4h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

5h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

2h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

18h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

22h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

23h | TBS Stories