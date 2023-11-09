Election on time at any cost, schedule to be announced soon: CEC after meeting president

Election Commission delegation led by CEC Habibul Awal meets President Md Shahabuddin on 9 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The national elections must be held in the stipulated time at any cost, said the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal following a meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

"We have an obligation to hold elections within the specified time. We will announce the schedule very soon," the CEC told reporters following the meeting at Bangabhaban at 11:55am this morning (9 November).

During the meeting between EC officials and the president, the chief election commissioner informed the president of the overall preparations for the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections.

He said the Election Commission has already held a dialogue with political parties for the purpose of conducting free and fair elections. Necessary instructions have been given to the executive department for the smooth completion of the election.

President Md Sahabuddin said elections are the most important means of reflecting people's opinions in the democratic process. And people elect their representatives through elections with the expectation that the wishes of the people will be fulfilled through those representatives, he added.

Stating that fair and participatory elections strengthen democracy, he also said democracy and development go hand in hand.

President Md Sahabuddin said that to continue the development of Bangladesh, the country's democratic trend must be continued.

Pointing out that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to conduct a fair election, the President said that for a free and fair election, the active cooperation of the people including the executive department is required. Political parties should come forward for this purpose.

President Md Sahabuddin hopes that the Election Commission of the Government will provide their full cooperation in order to complete the upcoming National Parliament elections fairly.

He urged the commission to play its role responsibly, with courage and sincerity and following constitutional rules and regulations.

The election commissioners and secretaries of the president were present at this time.