Power price hiked 130% in 14 years to 'plunder public money': Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has strongly criticised the government for raising electricity prices by 130% through 13 increments over the past 14 years, alleging it to be an attempt to "plunder public money."

"Nearly Tk1.5 lakh crore has been looted in the last 14 years in the name of capacity charge," he alleged during a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital today.

The BNP leader has identified syndicates of businesses belonging to the ruling Awami League as the main reason for the unchecked rise in the prices of daily commodities ahead of Ramadan, which begins next week.

The opposition party has announced a leaflet distribution and mass campaign programme across the country, including Dhaka city, for next Saturday to protest against the increase in prices of electricity, gas, fuel, and daily necessities.

Rizvi stated that, according to data from the Bangladesh Power Development Board, the price of electricity in the country was Tk3.73 per unit in 2009. Currently, the price has increased to Tk8.95 for usage below 200 units. For usage between 200 and 300 units, the price rises to Tk12.03 per unit.

Additionally, for consumption exceeding 600 units, the price escalates to Tk14.61 per unit. In the fiscal 2022-23, the government allocated a subsidy of Tk43,893 crore to the power sector, with a significant portion being spent on capacity charges, he added.

The BNP leader also mentioned that the government is causing a disaster to the country's environment by utilising polluting fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, instead of generating renewable electricity at a relatively low cost "for commission and profiteering."

"Tens of thousands of taka are being siphoned out of the country under the guise of importing coal, gas, and oil. Due to the gas crisis, industries and factories across the country have been forced to shut down, and households are unable to light their burners. If this situation persists, ordinary people will suffer during the month of Ramadan," he alleged.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi remarked that even during the peak season of vegetables, the prices of all commodities, including onions, have skyrocketed. The unprecedentedly high price of onions during the peak season is rare in the history of Bangladesh.

"At this time, the price of onions is expected to be Tk15/20, but currently, no onion is available below Tk100. The main reason for the surge in prices of daily commodities, including eggs, fish, and meat, before fasting, is the exploitation by the ruling party syndicate," he lamented.

He noted that members of the "government syndicates" have become more audacious leading up to the fasting month of Ramadan. The price of sugar has already risen due to orchestrated incidents. Since the reduction in duty, the price has not decreased but has instead increased. The price of dates has soared at an extraordinary rate, making them unaffordable for many. The price of dates has increased by Tk500-Tk700 per kg.

"The ministers of the dummy government are subjecting the poor common people to humiliation," he criticised. He lambasted the industries minister for suggesting that people "break their fast with plums (boroi) instead of dates."

"Such a statement is a mockery of devout Muslims. Breaking fast with dates has a scientific explanation as well as a noble sentiment because our beloved Prophet (PBUH) used to break his fast with dates," he continued.