Power Crisis: Ganatantra Mancha to stage demo on 19 June

Ganatantra Mancha will stage a demonstration towards the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 19 June demanding a solution to the unbearable power and energy crisis.

Besides, the opposition platform will also stage a demonstration on Monday in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the attacks on their recent road march towards Dinajpur by the ruling party activists.

Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the alliance and general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party, announced the programmes at a press conference at Mehraba Plaza in the city's Purana Paltan area on Sunday.

He said people are going through immense suffering due to frequent power outages across the country for lack of power and energy.

Haque said the ruling party activists attacked their road march caravan in different areas on their way to Dinajpur on March 4-7.

"These attacks have proved that the Awami League government is now suffering from a fear of facing public wrath. They have become desperate to attack the peaceful programmes in fear of losing power," he alleged.

Haque said the government still wants to hang onto power by resorting to repressive and suppressive acts and using the administration and the state machinery.

He claimed that their road march evoked spontaneous support from the common people despite so many obstacles, attacks, and provocations by the government, police administration, and the ruling party.

The Ganatantra Mancha leader said thousands of people participated in their rallies during the road march braving extreme heat, demonstrating their spirit to carry out a strong fight to get rid of the misrule of the current fascist regime

"People want immediate emancipation from the grasp of the current corrupt, anti-people, usurper government that snatched their voting rights. People can't take this government anymore. They are eagerly looking forward to a change."