Power Crisis: Ganatantra Mancha to stage demo on 19 June

Politics

UNB
11 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Power Crisis: Ganatantra Mancha to stage demo on 19 June

UNB
11 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:46 pm
Power Crisis: Ganatantra Mancha to stage demo on 19 June

Ganatantra Mancha will stage a demonstration towards the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 19 June demanding a solution to the unbearable power and energy crisis.

Besides, the opposition platform will also stage a demonstration on Monday in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the attacks on their recent road march towards Dinajpur by the ruling party activists.

Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the alliance and general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party, announced the programmes at a press conference at Mehraba Plaza in the city's Purana Paltan area on Sunday.

He said people are going through immense suffering due to frequent power outages across the country for lack of power  and energy.

Haque said the ruling party activists attacked their road march caravan in different areas on their way to Dinajpur on March 4-7.

"These attacks have proved that the Awami League government is now suffering from a fear of facing public wrath. They have become desperate to attack the peaceful programmes in fear of losing power," he alleged.

Haque said the government still wants to hang onto power by resorting to repressive and suppressive acts and using the administration and the state machinery.

He claimed that their road march evoked spontaneous support from the common people despite so many obstacles, attacks, and provocations by the government, police administration, and the ruling party.

The Ganatantra Mancha leader said thousands of people participated in their rallies during the road march braving extreme heat, demonstrating their spirit to carry out a strong fight to get rid of the misrule of the current fascist regime

"People want immediate emancipation from the grasp of the current corrupt, anti-people, usurper government that snatched their voting rights. People can't take this government anymore. They are eagerly looking forward to a change."

Top News

Ganatantra Mancha / power crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis