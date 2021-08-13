Pori Moni issue to hush up vaccine failure: Zafrullah

Politics

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

Pori Moni issue to hush up vaccine failure: Zafrullah

Politicians say the government is deceiving people in the name of a mass vaccination drive with inadequate jabs

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 09:27 pm
Pori Moni issue to hush up vaccine failure: Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said the government has brought the Pori Moni issue to the limelight to divert people's attention to a different direction from mass vaccination failure.

"The government promised to inoculate one crore people but failed. It is not taking any step to bring in two crore Russian vaccines at a cheaper rate to continue buying costlier shots from other sources. 

"Now they cook up Pori Moni or cassino Samrat stories to divert people's attention from the overall vaccine failure and corruption," he told a citizens' gathering in Dhaka Friday.

The programme was arranged on Central Shaheed Minar premises in the morning to press home demands such as vaccines for all, reopening schools and introducing a food rationing system for the poor.

Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "The government is deceiving people in the name of mass vaccination. General public are not getting the shots even after queuing overnight while the ruling party men are being jabbed at absolute ease. The country's 13 crore people need 26 crore shots as only 50 lakh people have been fully immunised so far."  

Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu), told the gathering that the government had completely ruined the education system.

He demanded bringing all students under the vaccination campaign immediately and reopening education institutions by 1 September. Nur also demanded release of 54 students who were arrested while protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dhaka visit.

Kalyan Party Chairman Major General (Retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Bir Protik; Bhasani Parishad Presidium Member Naeem Jahangir; Istiaq Aziz Ulfat,; Gana Sanghati Andolan Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki; Advocatje Hasnat Qayyum; Mostaq Ahmed; Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu; Engineer M Enamul Haque; and Jahangir Alam Mintu were also present at the programme.

Bangladesh / Top News

Pori Moni / Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie