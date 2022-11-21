Popularity of political parties will be tested in next polls: Quader

Politics

BSS
21 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:49 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the popularity of a political party is not proved by public gatherings but its popularity will be tested in elections.

"BNP is making falsehood at their rallies, while it is trying to prove its popularity by gathering people. But the next elections will prove which party is more popular in the country," he told journalists after a function at Cumilla cantonment here.

The event was arranged making the Armed Forces Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader remembered the greatest Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the sacrifices of martyrs and brave freedom fighters.

He said the Armed Forces are contributing to various development activities of the country in addition to properly performing their professional duties in dealing with any disaster at the national level, building infrastructure, serving humanity and preventing terrorism and militancy in Chattogram Hill Tracts and providing assistance to civil administration.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Armed Forces are brightening the country's image in the international arena by faithfully discharging their duties in the United Nations peace missions.

He said the present government is strengthening the forces with modern military equipment aiming to modernize and expand those.

Lawmakers Prof Dr Pran Gopal Datta, Razi Fakhral, Advocate Abul Hasem Khan, Farhad Hussain Sarkar, Nasimul Alam Nazarul, Md Nurul Amin, Md Nizam Hazari, Md Abdul Haque, Anjum Sultana Sima, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum and Farida Alam Saki, Cumilla Zilla Parishad chairman Bir Muktijoddha Mufizur Rahman Bablu, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Superintendent of Police Faraq Ahmed, and heroic freedom fighters and family members of martyrs of the army were, among others, present.

