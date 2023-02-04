Polls will be fair, contest it: Quader to BNP

Politics

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 09:33 pm

Stating that the upcoming national elections will be fair and neutral, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said they do not want to score goals in an empty field but rather are now looking for a strong opponent.

Addressing the BNP, the top Awami League leader at a peace rally in Dhaka on Saturday said, "You have failed in the game of movement. Now come and contest the big electoral game."

At the rally in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area to counter the opposition's anti-government protests, Quader said that the BNP's downfall has begun since losing goals of the campaign against the Awami League government. 

Like in Dhaka, the ruling party held counter political programmes across the country – which it said to thwart conspiracy against the nation and to protect people from violence by the BNP.   

"Now, the width of your procession has become greater as the length falls short. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's huge development has outweighed your protests," the Awami League leader said, addressing the BNP. 

Referring to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said the BNP leader once commented that even the Pakistan period was better compared to Awami League tenures. 

"But how is the situation in Pakistan now? Bangladesh has reserves covering imports for six months, but Pakistan does not have a reserve of even three weeks," Quader noted.

"Mirza Fakhrul likes Pakistan. If the BNP comes to power, the country will end up like today's Pakistan."

Obaidul Quader said that Bangladesh will remain Bangladesh. For the BNP, power means a country going from light to darkness.

The general secretary of the Awami League said the BNP fielded Hero Alam in the by-polls to disgust the parliament. "But BNP's that dream is now shattered,"

President of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Awami League Praesidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Advocate Kamrul Islam, Mohiuddin Jalal and Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif also spoke at the programme.

