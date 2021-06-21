2 killed, scores injured in 1st phase UP election

The first phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections ended with allegations of fraudulent voting, clashes and reports of deaths.

Two people were killed and many others injured in the clashes. In addition, several candidates have boycotted the vote.

Meanwhile, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said in a press briefing after the election that the election was peaceful.

In the first phase, elections for 204 UPs, two municipalities and Lakshmipur-2 constituency were held on Monday.

Bloody clashes erupted between the supporters of candidates in UP polls at Chafashon in Bhola. The police and BGB fired bullets in order to control the situation, killing a young man named Md Monir, 25.

Monir, son of Bashirullah, hailed from ward number-5 of Hazariganj union under Shashibhushan police station of the district. He was a supporter of the candidate with football symbol.

Eight people were also injured in the clash. The condition of one of them is critical.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the supporters of two member candidates in Khanjapur UP election at Gournadi upazila in Barisal, killing one person and injuring at least 10.

Supporters of tubewell symbol candidate Md Montu Hawladar, 55, and the rooster symbol candidate Feroz Mridha, 48, engaged in the clash erupted over casting fake vote at Monday noon. Many cocktails exploded at that time.

Witnesses said Montu Hawladar's son Saiful Islam Hawlader, 30, was acting as an agent of Montu at the male booth No-7. Around 1:00pm, Saiful challenged a supporter of the candidate Feroz Mridha alleging that the latter had come to the booth to cast a fake vote. Saiful detained him and handed him over to the law enforcement agencies.

Later, the incident led to a series of chases and bloody clashes between the supporters of the two candidates. Many cocktails exploded in clashes outside the centre at the time. At that time, Firoz Mridha's cousin Mauje Ali Mridha, 64, was killed in the clash.

A clash took place between the supporters of Awami League's boat symbol candidate Alauddin Titu and rebel candidate Mohiuddin Lablu at a polling station in Ward-2 of Keshabpur union in Baufal upazila in Patuakhali, injuring two people critically.

Moreover, clashes broke out between the two chairman candidates over the occupation of a polling station in Lakashmipur, injuring at least 10 people on both sides. Several vehicles, including the vehicle of the district Awami League president, were vandalised during the clash.

Meanwhile, Afzal Hossain, an independent mayoral candidate with coconut tree symbol, boycotted the polls, alleging partiality in the Jhalokati municipal elections.

Besides, two independent chairman candidates Shafiqul Islam (autorickshaw) and Mizanur Rahman (spectacles) of Kortia union of Baufal upazila boycotted the polls alleging that their agents were chased away from the polling booths and votes were cast secretly for boat symbol.

In the UP elections, 859 candidates have contested for the post of chairman, 2,154 for the reserved member post and 6,960 for the general ward member post. Besides, 28 chairman candidates won unopposed.