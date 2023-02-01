By-polls in BNP MPs' vacant seats: Few voters in B'baria polling centres, clash in Chapainawabganj

Voting of the six parliamentary seats' by-polls that fell vacant following the resignation of BNP lawmakers last December began at 8:30am on Wednesday (1 February).

Voters are exercising their franchise using electronic voting machines (EVM) at all centres of Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4 and Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2 and 3; and Brahmanbaria-2.

Photo: TBS

According to reports, most of the constituencies are experiencing a low voter turnout. However, Election Commission (EC) officials are hopeful that the numbers will pick up as the day progresses.

A huge number of law enforcement agencies have been deployed to fend off any untoward situation.

Photo: TBS

In Chapainawabganj, Samiul Haque, a rebel candidate, claimed that Awami League men have taken control of the polling stations and hurled crude bombs to create panic among voters as well as the opposition candidates.

The expelled Jubo League leader also claimed that ruling party supporters tore down his campaign posters which is a direct violation of the the electoral code of conduct.

Photo: TBS

Supporters of ruling party candidate Wadud Bishwas reportedly clashed with Samiul's supporters at the Chapainawabganj Zilla Adarsha High School polling station. Both candidates came in to visit the centre. An outsider among the crowd was asked to leave. But that caused tension among them and a row broke out.

Men of both parties engaged in the clash, said the centre's presiding officer Shahidul Islam.

Later, the police arrived and brought the situation under control. An unexploded crude bomb was found lying on the ground which was later recovered by RAB's bomb disposal team.

"The centre being located adjacent to the railway line is a bit risky which is why voter turnout here is very low. One or two voters are coming in at a time," said Rashedul Arman, presiding officer of Alinagar High School. Freedom fighters Mostak Hossain and Akhter Hossain voted there at 8:30am. They said they could vote using EVMs quite promptly.

Photo: TBS

There are 3336 voters in the Nayagola polling station. Presiding Officer Rakibul Islam said only 10% of the votes were cast till 10 am. He also said that candidate Samiul has no agent there.

Malbagdanga Government Primary School Presiding Officer Md Azim Uddin said the number of voters in the centre is 2963. Only 2.02% of the total votes have been cast till 10am.

In Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, voting is taking place in total of 132 centres via EVMs.

From 8:30am to 9:30am, there was not much of a presence of voters in the polling centres setup at Sarail Sadar Union Parishad Polling Station, Uchaliapara Government Primary School, Baddapara Government Primary School, Sarail Annada Government High School.

"The number of voters is expected to increase as time progresses," Syed Zakir Hussain, presiding officer of the polling centre in Sarail Annada Government High School told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

"The first vote was cast around 9:30am," he added.

The number of votes in Sarail is higher than in Ashuganj, said Tofazzal Hossain, a resident and voter from Sarail said.

Photo: TBS

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner (SC) and Returning Officer Shahgir Alam, while addressing the press, said, "Voting in Brahmanbaria has begun. The environment here is peaceful.

"Voter turnout is low due to winter but things will surely improve as the day progresses."

About 150 votes were cast till 11:05 am at Sohagpur South Government Primary School centre in Ashuganj. Although, the total number of voters there is 4041.

Syed Israfil, presiding officer of the centre, said the voter turnout has been low since morning. People are coming in from time to time. But he expects more people to turn up after noon.

"Voter turnout in Bogra-6,4 by-polls is very low," said Presiding Officer of Bogra Zilla School Karthik Chandra Debnath. Polling officials awaiting voters since morning.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, many independent candidates reported that their agents were being forced out of the polling stations.