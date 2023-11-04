Of polls-time govt, political consensus: What party leaders said after EC dialogue on JS polls

A total of nine parties out of 22 did not turn up for the morning session of the Election Commission's (EC) talks over the upcoming national elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal oversaw the discussions taking place at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon.

After the talks, some of the participants spoke to reporters.

Many called for voting to be held under a polls' time government. Some have also taken a '"wait-and-see" approach before deciding whether to take part in the polls or not.

Here's what some of the leaders who attended the dialogue said:

Awami League Presidium Member Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan

"It is not written anywhere that the election must be held with the BNP. This is not written in any law of the world. We have seen in different countries of the world that many political parties do not participate in the elections.

"It is a shameful thing [that no person was present in BNP's office to receive the EC's invitation]. Why don't they stay in their office?

"Parties that do not have the capacity, public support or confidence in the support of people will not come to election.

"The EC briefed us on the legislative situation. We hope there will be a fair election through this. We believe that the voters will go to the polling stations and cast their votes in the elections.

"We think there is a fair election environment. It will be even better in the future."

Acting Secretary General of National Democratic Movement (NDM) Mominul Alam

"The way the CEC has imposed the responsibility of organising fair elections on political parties, it will only be possible for angels to take part in the polls by facing the cadre forces of the Awami League.

"I have demanded that the announcement of the election schedule be postponed until a political consensus is reached and the demand for a non-partisan system of government is met.

"Participating in elections without an independent government is knowingly drinking poison. The current political situation is not conducive to holding elections."

Chairman of Islamic Front Bangladesh Syed Bahadur Shah

"The people of Bangladesh do not want to see farce elections like in 2014 and 2018. We want a free, fair and impartial election. If the next election is held like 2018, the Islamic Front Bangladesh will boycott the elections."

President of Bangladesh Congress Kazi Rezaul Hossain

"Polling stations should be free from party influence. I have proposed to ensure security of candidates and voters in elections and placing CCTV cameras in polling stations."

President of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) SM Abul Kalam Azad

"The election will be held under the EC and not under the government. The commission has been tasked with fixing the election environment. Whether we participate in the national elections or not will be decided after the election schedule is announced."

General Secretary of Insaniyat Biplob Raihan Rahbar

"The election should be conducted under the overall supervision of the army. Let a polls's time government be formed. CCTV cameras should also be installed in all polling stations. Arrangements should be made that media workers can freely go to every centre to collect news during elections."

General Secretary of Gonoforum Dr Md Mizanur Rahman

"Although it is unfortunate, the truth is that there is no environment for free, fair and impartial elections in the country. The timing of the schedule's announcement coincided with ruling party workers openly assaulting opposition workers with batons at the latter's rally.

"The administration blatantly interfered with the opposition's democratic right to assembly. Although we have confidence in the EC to maintain a fair environment for these elections, we have doubts about free, fair and impartial elections due to the submissive administration and the ruling party.

"We will consider participating in free, fair, impartial and participatory elections."

Chairman of Gonofront Md Zakir Hossain

"We don't want a national government or a caretaker government. We want a poll's time political government. We will consider participating in elections if it is a political government."

President of Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) Ivy Ahmed

"The international community is observing the upcoming elections. The United States, the European Union, the Commonwealth and the United Nations are observing the election. Because of this, the responsibility of the EC is much more than other elections.

"I asked the CEC whether there is a favourable environment for elections. In response, he said, there is not a completely favourable environment for the election so far. However, I can't say that 99% of the environment will be favourable. Even if the environment is not favourable, we have to go through it."

General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandkar

"I saw during the Narayanganj City Corporation elections we saw how the police rigged the vote, occupied the polling stations…there was no level-playing field. Now we want to see if the same situation will repeat. The commission has to do more to gain public confidence in elections.

"We will see how active they are. Considering the situation, we will decide whether to come to the election or not. We don't want a repeat of 2014 and 2018. We want an election environment that is fair, inclusive, and participatory and can bring confidence to the people.

"We will observe the promises given to us by the EC. We will see what kind of preparations they have made to gain people's confidence.

Mahi B Chowdhury, member of the Bikalpa Dhara

"The Election Commission should take whatever steps are necessary to make the elections participatory. Again, we also think that it is not the responsibility or obligation of the commission to see which party will join the election. But we want to see firsthand what they are trying to do. They have an active role in bringing all the parties to the polls. It is important that there is no question in the minds of the public to this end."

General Secretary of the Communist Party Dilip Barua

"We want all decisions to be duly followed to make elections free and fair, so that the polls are free of the power of money, the power of terror. I have requested [the EC] to take appropriate action in that regard. We have raised another important issue. Every time there is an election or after the election, the minorities of our country are affected. In the upcoming 12th election, the Election Commission should take steps in advance so that they [minorities] do not become victims and can exercise their right to vote fairly."

General Secretary of the Jatiya Party (JP) Sheikh Shahidul Islam

"We came here on the invitation of the Election Commission. Here, we have been able to draw their attention to how the democratic and constitutional system can be continued. In that case, all political parties of our country can participate. We drew their attention to the action taken against the violation of election rules and regulations in previous polls. May the next election consolidate the democratic tradition of the nation. We also asked for new amendment of the law but they said it is not possible at the moment."