Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul

Politics

03 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul

03 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party is least bothered about the Election Commission's decisions to use ballot papers in all 300 seats instead of EVMs in the upcoming polls as their main concern is about the election-time government.

Speaking at an iftar party, he also alleged that a suffocating situation has been prevailing in the country as the government has been increasingly trying to suppress the people's freedom of expression by repressing democracy-loving people, including politicians and journalists, as the national election is nearing.

"The Election Commission has said today (Monday) that ballot papers will be used in all seats in the election. "We don't have even an iota of interest in the matter. We think the main crisis is who will be there in the government during the election and it's our main concern," the BNP leader said.

BNP hosted the iftar party in honour of politicians at Ladies Club in the city's Eskaton area.

No EVMs for next JS polls amid fund crunch

Fakhrul along with party senior leaders welcomed the guests and exchanged pleasantries with the invited guests.

As a four member BNP delegation joined Jatiya Party's iftar on Sunday unlike previous 16 years, a Jatiya delegation took party in BNP's iftar reciprocating a good gesture.

In a brief address before the iftar, Fakhrul alleged that the government has destroyed the electoral system as it has come a long way from the Liberation War's spirit of building a democratic state.

He also said the government created a situation to confuse people once again by staging various dramas and farce in the name of election.

Fakhrul said BNP and many other political parties agreed that no fair election can be held under the current regime which is neither elected nor illegal.

Accusing the current government of destroying democracy, he said it must quit, dissolve parliament and hand over power to a bon-party caretaker government, paving the way for holding a credible election.

"We believe that the people of this country never accepted any dictatorship and autocracy. The brave people of Bangladesh have always fought for their freedom and rights and succeeded," the BNP leader said.

He hoped that people of all walks of life and all political parties will join the current movement for the restoration of democracy and voting and other lost rights.

As the national election is getting closer, Fakhrul alleged that the democratic people, organizers, dissents, politicians, lawyers and journalists are being gradually subjected to torture and their freedom of expression is being hampered in various ways, including by filing false cases. An unbearable situation has been prevailing in the country."

Top News

BNP / Mirza Fakhrul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

10h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

12h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

12h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

1h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

6h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

10h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties