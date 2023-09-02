Polls schedule announcement doesn’t guarantee election: Amir Khosru

Politics

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Polls schedule announcement doesn’t guarantee election: Amir Khosru

There will be no polls in this country until people's right to vote is restored, he said

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 04:47 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury speaks at an event organised by the Democracy Forum at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (2 September). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury speaks at an event organised by the Democracy Forum at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (2 September). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the announcement of the election schedule does not guarantee that the next general polls in the country are going to take place on time.

"The government regards people as fools. There will be no elections under this illegal government. Announcing the schedule does not mean the election is happening. It is not that easy," he said while speaking at an event organised by the Democracy Forum at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (2 September).

Earlier today, the election commission announced that the 12th national election is set to be held in the first week of January.

In response to this announcement, Amir Khosru challenged the notion of a fair election, stating, "What election? Whose election? There will be no polls in this country, no election will be allowed until the right to vote that people are fighting for is restored."

Next national polls on first week of January: EC Anisur

He claimed that millions of people in the country have taken to the streets for the restoration of their right to vote, as well as their democratic, constitutional and political rights.

Commenting on the topic of development, Amir Khosru alleged that the incumbent government has crippled the country's economic structure in the name of progress.

He said, "This government has completely destroyed the economic structure of the country. There is no money in the banks. Money has been siphoned off, even from major projects. The government is resorting to printing large sums of money, leading to a depletion of bank reserves and government funds."

Regarding the inauguration of Dhaka Elevated Expressway, he criticised it as another manifestation of autocracy.

"They will loot and, while showing the progress, undertake a few large projects. Large-scale corruption is taking place here under the guise of megaprojects," he quipped.

The meeting was attended by prominent BNP figures, including its Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Gazipur District BNP President Fazlul Haque Milan, Central BNP Executive Committee Member Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah, and others. The meeting was chaired by VP Ibrahim, the president of the Democracy Forum.
 

Top News

Election Schedule / BNP leader Amir Khasru / 12th Parliamentary Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

46m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni