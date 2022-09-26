By-polls to Sajeda Chowdhury’s seat on 5 Nov

Politics

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

By-polls to Sajeda Chowdhury’s seat on 5 Nov

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:52 pm
By-polls to Sajeda Chowdhury’s seat on 5 Nov

The election commission has announced the schedule to hold by-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency on 5 November which fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.  

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondker declared the schedule on Monday after the 8th meeting of the Election Commission at the EC Bhaban at Agargaon in the city.

Sajeda Chowdhury died on 11 September at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

Humayun Kabir said that the last date of submission of nomination paper is 10 October, scrutiny on 12 October and withdrawal on 19 October.

The polls will be held using EVM on 5 November from 8am till 4pm without any break. 

The Khulna zone election officer has been appointed as the returning officer for the polls.

Bangladesh / Top News

by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh