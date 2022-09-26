By-polls to Sajeda Chowdhury’s seat on 5 Nov

The election commission has announced the schedule to hold by-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency on 5 November which fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondker declared the schedule on Monday after the 8th meeting of the Election Commission at the EC Bhaban at Agargaon in the city.

Sajeda Chowdhury died on 11 September at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

Humayun Kabir said that the last date of submission of nomination paper is 10 October, scrutiny on 12 October and withdrawal on 19 October.

The polls will be held using EVM on 5 November from 8am till 4pm without any break.

The Khulna zone election officer has been appointed as the returning officer for the polls.