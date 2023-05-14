Polls of over 50 UPs, seven municipalities to be held in July: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold the elections for over 50 Union Parishads as well as seven municipalities in July this year.

Considering Eid-ul-Azha and the HSC exams, the commission has decided to hold these elections in mid-July, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters after a meeting in the capital's Nirbachan Bhaban on Sunday (14 May).

The EC secretary also said the schedule for the polls will be announced next week.

"The commission has decided to hold several elections by mid-July. The schedule will be given by next week. It will include elections of Upazila Parishad, seven municipalities, and over fifty Union Parishads," he said.

Regarding the parliamentary seat hearing on complaints over delimitation of constituencies which ended Sunday, Jahangir Alam said the commission will sit again and come up with a decision by June.