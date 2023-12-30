Polls manifesto: BNF pledges development of capital city, creating employment opportunities

The Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) unveiled its election manifesto today, outlining a comprehensive 15-point agenda.

Among its key promises are initiatives focused on the development of the capital city and the generation of significant employment opportunities.

President of the party and former Member of Parliament of Dhaka-17 Constituency SM Abul Kalam Azad declared the manifesto for 12th parliamentary polls in a press conference organised at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad at Topkhana Road in the capital, reads a press release.

To repay the blood debt of the country's martyrs and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BNF president urged all to build greater national unity.

With this unity, a democratic and public welfare-based state system depending on the balanced distribution of resources can be built, he added.

If BNF wins the polls, the manifesto said, full freedom of all religions will be ensured alongside establishing terrorism-militancy, drug and corruption free society.

BNF will take appropriate measures to control price hike and bring the so-called market syndicates under the law.

Overall development activities will be continued, it said, adding that development of national capital and employment opportunities will be created in the state.

Qualitative changes will be made in the education, health, culture and sports sectors while timely policies will be formulated to involve the youth society in development activities.

Agricultural based revolution programs will be adopted to bring about radical changes in agriculture side by side with eliminating all mismanagement that hinders agricultural development.