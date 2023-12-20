Polls duty: EC appoints 653 judicial magistrates 

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:50 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:54 am

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has appointed 653 judicial magistrates to check polls-related irregularities and maintain law and order in all the 300 constituencies during the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

They will be on duty on 5-10 January, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission on Monday (19 December).

The notification, signed by Assistant Secretary of Law-1 wing of the EC Secretariat Md Al-Amin, said 653 judicial magistrates will be on duty on the polling day, the previous two days and the next two days.

Earlier on 14 December, the Law and Justice Division in an order said after consulting with the Supreme Court, 653 members of the Bangladesh judicial service have been assigned to the Election Secretariat for being appointed as first-class magistrates by the Election Commission.

 

