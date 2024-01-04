Polls drama on as a few more pull out

With only one day remaining before the 12th National Assembly elections, the ongoing drama among participating parties persisted on Thursday, as more candidates, including the Chairman of the Tarikat Federation and incumbent MP Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, withdrew from the Chattogram-2 seat.

While many expressed dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling party, Maizbhandari stated that he withdrew to support the Awami League.

As of Thursday, at least 100 candidates from Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and the Tariqat Federation, along with independents, have withdrawn from the polls. Besides, those who remain in the contest are inactive in the field.

Some Jatiyo Party leaders told The Business Standard that their central leaders are benefiting from seat-sharing with the AL, using them as a means to gain power. They expressed their intent to seek answers from leaders after the elections.

GM Quader, the party's chairman, stated on Thursday that the countrymen are still not confident about the upcoming elections.

"Voters are still apprehensive about whether the Awami League will take over everything [polling stations] unfairly," he said during a press conference in Rangpur.

"If the election is not fair, the ongoing [political] crisis will intensify. Big problems may arise in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, all election campaigns will conclude today at 8am.

In the lead-up, besides Awami League and independent candidates, those from other parties were initially active, but their activities slowed down by Thursday.

TBS representatives across the country reported that, other than the 26 seats shared by JaPa with the AL, candidates in other seats had almost no campaigning.

Furthermore, candidates from 3 seats of the BNM and 4 seats of Trinamool BNP had noticeable campaigns. However, voters in many constituencies are unaware of the candidates from smaller parties.

More quit election

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari withdrew his nomination for the national elections in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) constituency to show support to the Awami League candidate on Thursday.

He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the 14-party alliance, has reiterated her support for the AL candidate in Fatikchhari. It is my moral duty to show her respect. The voting equation might be different if I contend in the election. The vote I received could be a hindrance in the path of the boat's victory.

"I have been elected MP with the 'boat' symbol three out of four times. The Prime Minister has honoured me time and again. It is my moral responsibility to show respect to her. In such a situation, I do not think it is appropriate to contest against the 'boat' symbol in Fatikchhari."

Additionally, BNM candidate for the Jashore-4 constituency, Sukriti Kumar Mandal, withdrew his candidacy, citing an "unfair" polls environment.

JaPa candidate for Munshiganj-1, Sheikh Mohammad Sirajul Islam, announced at an emergency press conference that he is unwell and will be unable to be physically present at the election.

According to the Election Commission, 1,970 candidates are contesting in 299 constituencies, including 1,534 candidates from 28 political parties and 436 independents. The election for Naogaon-2 has been postponed due to the death of independent candidate Aminul Islam.