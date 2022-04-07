Polls to be held on time to consolidate democracy: Hasan

Politics

BSS
07 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

Polls to be held on time to consolidate democracy: Hasan

“So, the train of elections would not wait for anyone,” said Hasan

BSS
07 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:44 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the next general elections will be held on time to consolidate democracy and to advance it (democracy) ahead.
 
"It is their own matter who will join the polls . . . the train of elections waits for none. And the next polls will be held on time to consolidate the democracy," he told reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital.
 
The minister said the train of elections was not waiting for anyone in 2014. Even, BNP was in confusion whether they would take part in 2018's polls or not though they took part in the elections later, he added.
 
"So, the train of elections would not wait for anyone," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
 
Replying to query over a comment of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the foreign minister's request to the US authority to bring BNP to the next polls, the minister said the BNP is afraid of elections and the foreign minister told it in front of media as they (BNP) go to foreigners repeatedly on any issue. He (foreign minister) didn't discuss the matter with the US state officials, Hasan added.
 
He said, "It is his (FM) personal statement not our party's or government's."
 
The minister said the BNP goes to foreigners for every issue. Even, the BNP wrote letters to the congressman to reevaluate the assistance which is given to Bangladesh and Begum Khaleda Zia wrote an article in the Washington Times on this issue, he added.
 
In fact, he said, the BNP is afraid of elections. "Even they boycotted the local government polls including Union Parishads. And it is not our responsibility to allay their fear. There is no alternative to polls to the politicians who believe in democracy, democratic system and the verdict of people," he added.
 
The minister hoped that the BNP would take part in the next polls overcoming the fear of elections.
 
Replying to another query over BNP leader Ishraq Hossain, the minister said he (Ishraq) is a warranted accused of an explosive case in 2019. "Besides, he was also accused of other cases. For this, he was arrested," said Hasan.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / election / National polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

10h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

17m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

17m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma