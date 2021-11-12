UP polls: Awami League bags 130 out of 161 chairman posts

Awami League has won 130 chairman posts out of 161 seats in nine districts in the second phase of the union parishad polls held on Thursday.

In Sirajganj, the ruling party Awami League won 16 out of 17 chairman posts in two upazillas and one BNP supporter independent leader won the other seat.

Voting was conducted on Thursday and the results were published at around 1am today from the upazila election office, said Upazila Election officer and Returning Officer Md Azizur Rahman.

In Noakhali, Awami League won six seats and independent candidates won eight seats in 14 unions of Begumganj upazila.

The election was conducted by EVM in two unions and by ballot in 12 unions.

The results were confirmed by Upazila Election Officer Md Rahat Tanvir on Friday morning.

In Satkhira, elections were held in 13 unions and Awami League won three seats, rebel candidates won five seats, Jamaat-e-Islam won two seats and Jatiya party won one seat.

The results were published in the early hours of Friday by Election Officer Md Nazmul Kabir.

In Brahmanbaria, Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in six out of 13 unions in Nasirnagar upazila and independent candidates won seven seats.

The results were announced on Thursday night at the Nasirnagar upazila parishad auditorium.

In Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria, the third phase of the union parishad elections to be held on December 28, candidates in eight out of 11 unions will win unopposed.

Of them, seven are Awami League nominated candidates and one is an independent candidate.

In Netrokona, Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in 17 out of 25 unions of three upazilas in Netrokona in the Union Parishad Election 2021. Rebel candidates of the party have won in four unions and independent candidates in three.

The result of Laksmiganj union of Netrokona is yet to be declared due to election violence in two voting centres.

In Netrokona Sadar, the elected candidates include Md Amzad Hossain Khan of Awami League in Kaliara union, independent candidate Mizanur Rahman in Medni, Md Abdur Razzak of Awami League in Thakurakona, independent candidate Ali Ahsan in Singher Bangla, Md Abdur Rauf Sabuj of Awami League in Amtala union.

In Barhatta upazila, independent candidate Md Mizanur Rahman has won in Sahta union, Awami League candidate Kazi Sakhwat Hossain in Barhatta Sadar, and Md Shamsul Haque of Awami League has won in Bausi union.

Awami League and independent candidates have won in two more unions each in the upazila.

Meanwhile, Awami League nominated candidates have won in all the seven unions of Atpara upazila.

In Jamalpur, Awami League (AL) backed candidates won 11 chairman posts and independent 4 in the union parishad polls of Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.

The elected chairman are Alam Ali (AL) in Sharifpur Union Parishad, Md Azizur Rahman (AL) in Titpalla, Md Shahidullah (AL) in Tulshir Char, Md Ayub

Ali Khan (AL) in Shahbazpur, Md Lutfar Rahman (AL) in Narundi, Md Azizul Haque (AL) in Shreepur, Md Nazmul Haque (Ind) in Mesta, Md Saiful Islam Khan (Ind) in Kendua, Md Maniruzzaman (Ind) in Laxmir Char and Md Golam Kibria (Ind) in Ghoradhap.

Earlier, the election commission unofficially declared the name of unopposed elected chairmen in five unions while they all were from AL.

They are Md Hafizur Rahman Swapan in Itail Union Parishad, Md Abdul Jalil in Bashchara, Md Mizanur Rahman in Dikpait, Md Abdul Jalil in Rana Gachha and Abdullah Al Mamun in Rashidpur.

In Sylhet, out of 15 unions Awami League won in six unions, independent candidates won five seats, Awami League rebel candidates won in two seats, Jamaat-e-Islam in one seat and Khelafat Majlish won in one union.

In Cox's Bazar, Awami League won three out of five seats in sadar upazila, four out of 11 seats in Ramu and three out of five seats in Ukhiya.

In Cumilla, Awami League nominated chairman candidates have clinched victory in 12 out of 17 unions of Cumilla's Titas and Meghna upazila in the Union Parishad Election 2021 held on Thursday.

Rebel candidates of the same party have been elected in the other five unions.

According to the unofficial results announced on Thursday night, in Meghna upazila, rebel candidate Mozibur Rahman has been elected in Radhanagar union, rebel candidate Zakir Hossain in Manikarchar, Awami League candidate Mainuddin Hossain in Gobindapur, Ahsan Ullah of the same party has won in Chandanpur union.

Meanwhile, in Titas upazila, the elected candidates include Shamsul Haque of Awami League in Satani union, Muzibur Rahman of the same party in Jagatpur, Awami League's Nurunnabi in Balarampur, and rebel candidate Ibrahim Sarkar in Kalakandi.

In Rajshahi, Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won 10 out of 15 unions of Tanor and Godagari upazilas in the Union Parishad Election 2021.

Independent candidates have won in the other five unions in the election held on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, Awami League candidates Belal Uddin Sohel, Jalal Uddin Master, Khairul Islam, Mosidul Goni and Mujibur Rahman have been elected in Deopara, Pakri, Mohonpur, Godagari Sadar and Gogram unions of Godagari upazila respectively.

The elected independent candidates of this upazila are Sohel Rana, Nazrul Islam and Mokhlesur Rahman from Matikata, Basedpur and Rishikul unions respectively