‘Polls atmosphere change not possible without political compromise’  

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said it is not possible to change the voting atmosphere without a political compromise.

"Voters' reluctance to cast the ballot seems an ominous sign to democracy. The unwillingness involves the electoral system and polls management," Talukder, who comes to the spotlight often for holding different opinions at the Election Commission, told journalists at his office Wednesday.

"The transition from this situation does not depend on the Election Commission as a whole. It is not possible to change this situation without a political compromise," he read out his written statement in reaction to 160 union parishad and nine municipality elections held Monday.

He said, "For the sake of a multi-party democracy, it is essential to ensure the participation of multiple parties in elections. It is expected to take action by analysing the reasons for uncontested elections."

Mahbub Talukder served as acting Chief Election Commissioner for six days, including the election day on Monday, as Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda was abroad.

About the polls violence and numerous complaints of irregularities, he said it is extremely shocking that three people died in clashes. The violence could not be averted due to a fierce competition at the grassroots level.

He claimed measures have already been taken to avert the recurrence of such clashes, chaos and irregularities in the elections.

Claiming that no one was spared in checking polls violence, Mahbub Talukder said, "A member of parliament was warned too over flouting the electoral code of conduct."

"It is not possible to bring about a change overnight," he said, referring to his "inability".

Mahbub Talukder said the turnout in the union parishad polls was good, 69.34%.

"However, 43 chairmen and three mayors got elected unopposed, which has overshadowed the achievements," he said, asking, "Since election is a formal and organised choice of voters to pick their representatives, can the uncontested winners be called actually elected?"

"I am disappointed by the silence of all concerned, including the media, on the International Democracy Day on 15 September. Are we reluctant to join the struggle for democracy," he ended the speech with a question.