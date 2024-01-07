Polls acceptance by people is important: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said she doesn't bother who accepts the election or not as polls acceptance by people is the only important issue.

"I have to prove credibility. But to whom – a terrorist party? A terrorist organisation? No, I have my accountability to my people. Whether the people accept the election or not – that is important to me," she said while replying to questions after casting her vote at Dhaka City College centre yesterday morning.

About the foreign country's interference, she said they don't bother who says what about the election.

"Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country. It may be a small country, but it has a large population. I don't bother who says what as the people are our main strength," she said.

The premier said the government has ensured a conducive election environment by confronting all the barriers.

She expressed her gratitude to the people for their help in ensuring a congenial atmosphere for the election.

"There were so many obstacles and hurdles, but the people of the country were cautious about their voting rights," she said.

About confidence in winning the election, she said, "InshaAllah, we will win the election. We will form the government. There is no doubt about it. We have faith and confidence in people that they will vote for Boat," she said.

The prime minister arrived at the polling centre with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed, and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at 7:55 in the morning.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed, who is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from Dhaka-10 constituency, welcomed the premier at the centre.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP-Jamaat committed subversive acts by setting fire to trains and buses and burning people to death to create obstacles to holding peaceful elections, referring to arson attacks on trains on Friday night.

"The BNP-Jamaat clique does not believe in democracy, and they don't want the democratic process to continue. They don't act for the welfare of the people," she said.

"As we are ensuring a congenial election environment, people can vote as they wish," she said. "Now, people can vote for whoever they want."

Replying to a question, Sheikh Hasina said BNP is not participating in the elections as they don't get the chance of vote rigging, as she termed BNP a terrorist party.

"They never believe in elections. BNP was formed by a military dictator who illegally seized power, violating the constitution. So they want to rig the vote—this is their character," she said.

The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat clique can only carry out terrorist acts, kill people, burn people alive, set fire to trains, and torch polling stations.

"They (BNP) think that these are their politics. And for doing this, the people of the country rejected them. This is the fact," she said.

Mentioning that they have more work to do, she said they want to complete the work.

The premier said development is not possible without democracy.

She also said if anyone looked at the times of other governments, including military rulers, they would see that they could not make any development for the country.

"When the Awami League comes to power, people get the right to vote and food. And that is our main goal. We have successfully done this. It will continue in the future," she said.