UP polls: 4 AL supporters killed in ‘police firing’ in Bogura

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:28 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

At least four activists of ruling Awami League were killed when police reportedly opened fire to control a situation at a polling centre in Bogura's Gabtoli on Wednesday evening. 

"Supporters of an Awami League-backed member candidate obstructed when ballot boxes were being taken to upazila sadar from Baliadighi union, triggering a clash with police. Four people died in the clash," Ali Haider Chowdhury, additional police superintendent told The Business Standard.

He further said, "We are yet to receive the bodies. We will send the bodies to morgue for autopsy."

The member candidate Yunus Ali said, "Executive Magistrate Asif Ahmmad tried to take away the ballot boxes to upazila parishad without counting the votes. My supporters then insisted him to count the ballot papers at the polling centre."

"Police opened fire on my supporters when they tried to stop the magistrate. Four of them were killed in police firing," he added.

The deceased are - Kulsum Akter, Alamgir Hossain, Abdur Razzak and Abdur Rashid. They are residents of Kalaihata village.

Agitated Awami League men then vandalised the vehicles of police, BGB and magistrate.

Earlier in the day, another person was stabbed in Rameshwarpur Union in the same district.

The Union Parishad (UP) polls continued to be marred by violence. At least ten people were killed in the fifth phase of the elections.

