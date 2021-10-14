Polls in 1,007 UPs, 10 municipalities on 28 November

Elections to 1,007 Union Parishads and 10 municipalities in the country will be held on 28 November.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the schedule at a press conference following a meeting at the EC Building in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday.

According to the announced schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the posts of UP chairman, general member and reserved women member is 2 November. Nomination papers will be selected on 4 November and the last date for withdrawal will be 11 November.

EVM for the voting will be used in 31 UPs and all the 10 municipalities, while the rest will be held on ballot papers.

Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the polls would be held in 10 municipalities on the same day, 28 November. In that case the last time for submission, selection and withdrawal of nomination papers is the same.

The municipalities are Laxmipur Sadar of Laxmipur district, Bera municipality of Pabna, Senbagh of Noakhali, Pirganj of Rangpur, Galachipa of Patuakhali, Ghatail of Tangail, Tarash of Sirajganj, Srimangal of Moulvibazar, Kaliakair of Gazipur and Nilphamari Sadar.

Responding to a question, the EC secretary said the polling date has been fixed considering the schedule of SSC and HSC examinations. I don't think there will be any problem in that case.

At present there are 4,483 UPs in the country. Of them, the term of 752 UPs has expired on 21 March, on 30 March term expired for 684 UPs, the term of 685 UPs expired on April 22 while 743 UPs on May 6, 733 UPs on May 27 and term of 724 UPs expired on June 3.

Due to Corona pandemic the Election Commission could not arrange elections to all those expired UPs. Now the commission arranging voting in phases.

Earlier, the first phase elections in 204 union parishads were held on 21 June while voting in 160 unions was held on 20 September. And in the second phase, 848 UPs went for voting on 11 November.