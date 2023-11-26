Political violence, uncertainty only beneficial for undemocratic forces: TIB 

Raising flags about escalating political violence, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced deep concern over the lack of any discernible indicators that show a free and inclusive election can be held.

In a statement published on 26 November, the TIB said the "Election Commission (EC) has failed to deliver some key objectives of its own 12th Parliament election action plan, the zero-sum game of staying in or ascending to power based on respective pre-determined strategy goes on intransigently, aggressively and violently at the expense of public interest."

It said the ensuing political violence and uncertainty can be "beneficial only for undemocratic forces".

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, said, "In the past month, approximately two hundred vehicles have been set ablaze, and trains have been targets of similar arson. We question the democratic value of such actions against public transport.

"Moreover, a political blame game is on alleging each other of responsibility for the violence and the overall crisis. The visibly dubious roles of state institutions raise more ominous concerns for the future of democracy. When can we break free from this self-destructive political cycle?"

Demanding accountability for all acts of violence through fair and unbiased investigations, Zaman said, "It is disturbing however that the trials for political violence are being utilized as tools to stifle dissent and opponents. Cases are being filed even against deceased individuals, and if the accused are not located, their family members are detained. Is this justice? Is this the intended role of state institutions?"

The TIB statement also said the EC had not taken any steps that could ensure a neutral and conflict-of-interest-free role of the election-time government consistent with its own election action plan.

"It has not set any credible examples of actions either that could help build trust and confidence of all contending parties and the electorate at large that a free, fair and inclusive election could be held," it said.

The body said the EC appears content that "it has finished its duties by some façade of consultations with some political parties without any concrete agenda on the key issue of the non-partisan role of the election time government."

"Overwhelmed by the rule of thumb of duly holding the election, the commission has been de facto serving the agenda of a non-inclusive one-sided election," the statement added.

The civil society organisation said, "A non-inclusive one-sided election may secure power, but not democracy, and not certainly the people's right to vote, nor their trust."

The statement strongly called upon all relevant stakeholders to step away from the "politics blinded by power that hold the people hostage."

Commenting on the perilously counterproductive impact of the violent and unstable politics on democracy, Zaman said, "In the midst of the stubbornly contradictory, unstable and violent zero-sum game of politics, where do the people stand? For the sake of the nation and the people at large, we appeal to all stakeholders to afford democracy a chance, place public interest on top, and give the people their due."