Political violence erupts in clashes in Bogura, Dhaka, Khagrachhari, Pirojpur, Feni, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj

Highlights

BNP's countrywide march marred by violence

In Dhaka, activists of BCL and BNP clashed leaving 30 hurt

In Bogura's Yakubia Girls High School intersection seven wounded, six law enforcers hurt

100 school children fell ill from tear gas inhalation

BNP-AL clash in Khagrachhari left more than a hundred injured

BNP clashed with police in Pirojpur, seven policemen injured

50 hurt in AL, BNP, police clash in Feni

25 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Joypurhat

Police-BNP activists clash in Kishoreganj; several activists, journalists hurt

The ongoing political peace – encouraged by the US visa restrictions on 24 May – came to a turbulent end as numerous clashes erupted between BNP and the police, with sporadic skirmishes between the party and the ruling AL supporters in separate incidents in Dhaka, Bogura, Khagrachhari and Pirojpur.

The clashes began when the BNP brought out its protest marches, demanding the ruling government's resignation, in different parts of the country.

This was a turning point from almost a month-and-a-half of no political confrontations.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

On 24 May, the United States had announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh, under which the US will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, clashes broke out at Shapla Chattar and nearby areas of Khagrachhari district from 10:30am when BNP supporters were bringing out their march as part of the central programme.

The violence left at least 50 people hurt.

Photo: TBS

In Dhaka, activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the Awami League, and the BNP clashed during the latter's march in the Bangla College area, leaving at least 30 people hurt.

Meanwhile in Bogura's Yakubia Girls High School intersection, the police and BNP activists clashed.

Seven people suffered shotgun pellet wounds, while around six law enforcement officials were said to be hurt.

Around 27 school children also reportedly fell ill from tear gas inhalation.

Confrontation in the capital

In Dhaka, activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the Awami League, and the BNP clashed during the latter's march.

Eye-witnesses and locals said the BCL men began pelting the BNP procession with stones when it reached the Bangla College area around 11:50am.

Photo: TBS

The BNP supporters retaliated.

There was no presence of security forces at the spot at the time.

By 01:15pm BCL activists took positions from the Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University area to the road behind the planning ministry building, our correspondent reports.

Photo: TBS

The march reached Agargaon by the time.

Police, BNP clash in Bogura

Meanwhile, another clash broke out between law enforcers and BNP activists in Bogura during the party's march programme in the district.

Police fired multiple tearshells and rubber bullets during the clash at Yakubia Girls High School intersection in the city at around 12:00pm, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Photo: TBS

Additional Superintendent of Police Abdur Rashid said, "We were stationed at the intersection for security. They suddenly attacked us. At least six of our members were injured. Later, a few tear shells and rubber bullets had to be fired to bring the situation under control."

Meanwhile, BNP's district Chatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddiqui Regan said at least 30 BNP leaders were injured in the clash.

Photo: TBS

As part of BNP's countrywide programme, the party's Bogura district unit began the march at 10:00pm.

According to the locals, the deployed police force stopped the BNP march after it reached the Yakubia junction intending to head towards the party office via Satmatha. BNP activists, in retaliation, started throwing sticks and bricks, leading to the clash.

Police started charging batons to bring the situation under control. When the situation escalated, they fired tear shells and rubber bullets, bringing the clash to a temporary halt.

After a while, bricks were thrown at the police in the BNP party office area on Nawab Bari road in the city. Police responded by firing two rounds of tear shells.

The Bogura unit of the Awami League organised a party rally at the city's central Shaheed Minar around 12 noon on the same day.

The BNP has announced marches across the country in all districts and cities to push its one-point demand on Tuesday (18 July). Tomorrow, they will march only in Dhaka with the same demand.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit began the march from Gabtoli towards Ray Saheb Bazar in Old Dhaka demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League-led government.

Clash in Khagrachhari

The BNP's march met AL supporters, who were also bringing out their own procession in the Khagrachhari's Shapla Chattar.

Both sides traded blame for kicking off the confrontation.

Chase and counter-chase ensued in the melee, which left more than a hundred people were injured, reports the UNB

In the clashes, the municipality office was vandalised and at least 8 motorcycles were torched.

Police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas to bring the situation under control. Additional police have been deployed in the area.

Situation in the town was tense and there were no vehicles on the road. Shops in the town were also closed.

Clash in Pirojpur

Leaders and activists of BNP clashed with police during the party's march in Pirojpur, reports the UNB.

Pirojpur Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hasan said seven policemen were injured during the clash. They have been admitted to Pirojpur district hospital.

The incident took place on the road in front of the local fire service and civil defence office around 12 pm today. Police have arrested six people in connection with the clash.

District BNP convener Alamgir Hossain said 10-12 activists of BNP and its affiliates were injured after police charged batons.

Clash in Feni

At least 50 people were injured in a clash among the leaders and activists of BNP and Awami League and police duirng BNP's march programme at Islampur road in Feni district town, reports UNB.

Witnesses said, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists led by former MP VP Joynal brought out a procession as part of their party's central march rally from Daudpur area in the district town.

When the procession reached at Islampur road around 4pm, police obstructed them. A chase and counter-chase took place among them.

The BNP activists also hurled brick chips targeting police.

At one stage, a group of Awami League leaders and activists appeared there who were holding a peaceful rally near Feni Shaheed Minar, engaged into the clash.

The whole area turned into a battle field. Later, police fired bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.

Clash in Joypurhat

At least 25 people were reportedly injured in a clash between leaders and activists of Awami League and BNP during BNP's march programme in Joypurhat district town's Railgate area.

The district office of BNP has also been reportedly vandalised during the clash which took place around 5pm.

Claiming that only seven people were injured in the clash between the two sides, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Noore Alam told The Business Standard that the police fired five rounds of blank bullets to bring the situation under control.

"No one has been arrested in this incident yet. However, a case will be filed over the collision," he said.

Clash in Kishoreganj

Several BNP activists and journalists were injured in a clash between police and the party activists during their march in Kishoreganj, reports UNB.

Daily Manab Zamin's staff reporter Ashraful Islam, Channel 24's district correspondent Alam Faisal, district Jubo Dal general secretary Abdullah Al Masud Sumon, organising secretary Tarekuzzaman, and Chhatra Dal leader Tripti were among the injured.

As part of the pre-announced program, BNP leaders and activists from various upazilas and municipalities gathered at Gurudayal College ground in the district town this morning.

When they reached the Rathkhala area at 12:30pm, police obstructed them.

Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.