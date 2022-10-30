Political parties will not get registration if they fail to fulfill all conditions: EC

If any political party seeking registration, fails to fulfill 100% of the conditions stipulated in the law, they will not be registered, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said.

"Today is the last day to submit the application. Maybe tomorrow the commission will pick up the file in the secretariat. If we think more verification is needed after looking at the documents then that will be done. If 100% of the conditions are fulfilled, they will get registration. If any condition is not fulfilled then registration will not be granted," EC Md Alamgir said in response to questions from reporters at his office in the Election Commission building on Sunday (30 October).

"We have no observation in this regard. We will make some committees with officers in this regard. The committee will examine the information and documents provided by the parties in the light of all the issues including our constitution and RPO," he said as reporters drew his attention that many Jamat-e-Islami leaders have applied for registration by forming groups under different names.

In response to the question of when the registration will be given, he said, "We have been told that the registration process will be completed in May."

"Those who get registration will be informed by May and those who don't get it will be informed that they have not been given registration for not fulfilling any conditions," he added.

EC Alamgir said that Rangpur City Corporation election may be held at the end of December or the beginning of January.

"In that case, the schedule will be announced in November," he added.

When asked whether Rangpur City Corporation election will have EVM and CCTV cameras, he said that it will be decided in the commission meeting.

"Our position is that we will try to provide EVMs and CCTV cameras in as many city corporation elections as possible. But these decisions are taken in separate meetings for each election," he said.

In response to the question whether CCTV cameras will be used in 300 constituencies in the national elections, he said, "Not CCTV cameras, our roadmap says that technology will be used to the maximum."

"We think it will be easier to catch irregularities if there are CCTV cameras. Everyone can see the irregularities outside but not everyone can see the irregularities inside. It is definitely good," added EC Alamgir.

He added that CCTV cameras are being used to catch criminals and provide security.

"Having CCTV cameras makes crime control easier as criminals are alert," he added.

In response to the question whether it will be accepted if any group or group opposes its use, he said, "We will not listen to anyone if it is financially, technically, and managerially possible. The same is the case with EVMs."

When asked about the next election in Gaibandha, he said, "We will take a decision after receiving the report. We have not received the report yet. We will sit down when it comes."