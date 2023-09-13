Political parties divided but EC must look beyond: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

Political parties divided but EC must look beyond: CEC

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:59 pm
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaking at a discussion regarding the upcoming national elections on Wednesday (13 September) in the capital’s Nirbachan Bhaban.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaking at a discussion regarding the upcoming national elections on Wednesday (13 September) in the capital’s Nirbachan Bhaban.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said parties are divided politically but the Election Commission must look beyond the issue focusing on the upcoming national elections.

"The parties are divided politically. But instead of going into this discussion, we want to look ahead. I will be happy if I can find out people's expectations," the CEC said during a discussion regarding the elections on Wednesday (13 September) in the capital's Nirbachan Bhaban.

Ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, the commission has taken the initiative to hear suggestions from prominent citizens of the country at a discussion on the "12th National Assembly Elections: Expectations and Reality".

The discussion includes 28 prominent citizens, including former bureaucrats, senior journalists, as well as people working on elections.
 

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Political Parties / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

1h | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

2h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

18h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

17h | TBS Today