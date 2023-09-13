Political parties divided but EC must look beyond: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaking at a discussion regarding the upcoming national elections on Wednesday (13 September) in the capital’s Nirbachan Bhaban.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said parties are divided politically but the Election Commission must look beyond the issue focusing on the upcoming national elections.

"The parties are divided politically. But instead of going into this discussion, we want to look ahead. I will be happy if I can find out people's expectations," the CEC said during a discussion regarding the elections on Wednesday (13 September) in the capital's Nirbachan Bhaban.

Ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, the commission has taken the initiative to hear suggestions from prominent citizens of the country at a discussion on the "12th National Assembly Elections: Expectations and Reality".

The discussion includes 28 prominent citizens, including former bureaucrats, senior journalists, as well as people working on elections.

