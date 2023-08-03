US wants conflict-free elections in Bangladesh; political parties to determine election process: Haas

The United States (US) wants a conflict-free election in Bangladesh, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said today.

"US wants conflict-free elections. All political parties, civil society, media have a role to play in conducting peaceful elections. However, the political parties will determine the process by which the elections will be held," Haas told reporters following his meeting with leaders of the ruling Awami League at the party's central office on Thursday (3 August).

He s said that the US only supports democracy and does not favour any particular political party.

The US ambassador said, "I have spoken to Awami League, other parties and law enforcement agencies. I have informed everyone about the US policy. I have asked everyone including Awami League to make the next election free, fair and impartial."

Peter Haas held the meeting with an AL delegation led by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader at AL central office.

Obaidul Quader welcomed US Ambassador Peter Haas with flowers after he arrived at the party office.

AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Executive Member Mohammad Ali Arafat were also present at the time.