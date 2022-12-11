Police vandalised Nayapaltan office in name of drive: BNP

Law enforcers vandalised the party's head office in Nayapaltan in the name of conducting a drive, alleged BNP Office Secretary Imran Saleh Prince.

Police raided the BNP office after a clash with the party's leaders and activists on Wednesday before their final divisional rally. The crime scene unit of the police examined the place Thursday and it was locked since.

"Police officials ravaged the office in the meantime," Imran Saleh Prince said to the media after coming to the office following its reopening Sunday (11 December).

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday, Prince visited Nayapaltan's office with lawyers. Before this, hundreds of leaders and activists gathered there.

At 1:30pm, he unlocked the office and entered along with the workers, journalists, and lawyers.

Prince took the journalists inside and showed them the condition of the premises.

BNP leaders and activists also claimed that the law and order forces went on a rampage during their raid.

"This is inhumane. The extent of the damage is not yet known. It will be informed later," he told the media during a press conference in front of the central office at around 2pm.

The BNP leader also told reporters that he has asked the respective leaders of BNP organs and affiliates to list the damages and looted items from their respective offices.

"Details will be shared later in a press conference," Prince added.