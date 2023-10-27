Police stopped Awami League from erecting stage outside Baitul Mukarram: Quader

The police halted the construction of Awami League's stage for Saturday's rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged on Friday.

He said police stopped them from erecting the stage around 3pm today as the venue for Saturday's rally has not yet been approved by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Obaidul Quader refuted the BNP's claim that the Awami League had been granted permission for their desired location, stating, "Mirza Fakhrul has lied about DMP permission. We did start preparing the stage, but the police stopped us."

"We will proceed with setting up the stage once we receive permission from the police," he added.

The Awami League reportedly began setting up the stage at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram at 9am on Friday in preparation for Saturday's "peace and development rally."

The ruling Awami League announced the programme in response to the BNP's announcement of a rally on 28 October.