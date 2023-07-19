Police say no to Jamaat rally in Chattogram

Politics

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 07:06 pm

Related News

Police say no to Jamaat rally in Chattogram

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 07:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) did not give permission to Jamaat-e-Islami for holding a rally in the port city.

On 17 July, Jamaat applied to the CMP Commissioner for permission to hold a rally at Laldighi Maidan on 22 July.

The opposition party called the rally for realising 10-point demands including the formation of a caretaker government during the general election, the release of its party leaders and activists from jail, and curbing the rise in commodity prices.

In a press conference organised live on Facebook at 2 pm on Wednesday, Ameer and Central Assistant Secretary of Chattogram Jamaat Mohammad Shahjahan, in response to the police rejection, said Jamaat leaders will seek permission for the rally repeatedly. If the police refuse to give permission, then the party will take a decision after assessing the situation.

Several leaders of Chattogram City Jamaat accompanied Shahjahan at the press conference.

Mohammad Shahjahan said, "On 10 June, Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally in the capital. Later the party sent a delegation to the CMP seeking permission for a rally at the historic Laldighi Maidan. The CMP Commissioner's Office refused to give permission for our rally without citing any reason."

"The rally in the capital is the latest example of Jamaat, if allowed, can hold a peaceful and orderly rally. We respect the law of the land. That is why, we will ask for permission again," he said.

The Jamaat leader also alleged that immediately after the announcement of the rally in Chattogram, houses of the party's several leaders and activists were attacked and police arrested three of their leaders and activists.

Calling upon the police, Mohammad Shahjahan said, "There are only a few months left for the election. To create a fair environment for the election, we should expect cooperation from all quarters including the administration. We are hoping that if we ask for permission for the second time, it will be allowed."

After 10 years, Jamaat held a rally at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh auditorium in the capital on 10 June with the permission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). The party then planned to hold rallies in Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Cumilla and Rangpur.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers