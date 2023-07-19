Police say no to Jamaat rally in Chattogram

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) did not give permission to Jamaat-e-Islami for holding a rally in the port city.

On 17 July, Jamaat applied to the CMP Commissioner for permission to hold a rally at Laldighi Maidan on 22 July.

The opposition party called the rally for realising 10-point demands including the formation of a caretaker government during the general election, the release of its party leaders and activists from jail, and curbing the rise in commodity prices.

In a press conference organised live on Facebook at 2 pm on Wednesday, Ameer and Central Assistant Secretary of Chattogram Jamaat Mohammad Shahjahan, in response to the police rejection, said Jamaat leaders will seek permission for the rally repeatedly. If the police refuse to give permission, then the party will take a decision after assessing the situation.

Several leaders of Chattogram City Jamaat accompanied Shahjahan at the press conference.

Mohammad Shahjahan said, "On 10 June, Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally in the capital. Later the party sent a delegation to the CMP seeking permission for a rally at the historic Laldighi Maidan. The CMP Commissioner's Office refused to give permission for our rally without citing any reason."

"The rally in the capital is the latest example of Jamaat, if allowed, can hold a peaceful and orderly rally. We respect the law of the land. That is why, we will ask for permission again," he said.

The Jamaat leader also alleged that immediately after the announcement of the rally in Chattogram, houses of the party's several leaders and activists were attacked and police arrested three of their leaders and activists.

Calling upon the police, Mohammad Shahjahan said, "There are only a few months left for the election. To create a fair environment for the election, we should expect cooperation from all quarters including the administration. We are hoping that if we ask for permission for the second time, it will be allowed."

After 10 years, Jamaat held a rally at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh auditorium in the capital on 10 June with the permission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). The party then planned to hold rallies in Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Cumilla and Rangpur.