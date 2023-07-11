Police to remain cautious during AL-BNP rallies tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will remain cautious during the scheduled rallies of the ruling Awami League and the BNP tomorrow (12 July).

Leaders of both parties said they expect thousands to join the rallies.

To maintain law and order and normal traffic movement, the DMP has already alerted policemen to be vigilant and remain cautious centring the two parties' rallies taking place a few kilometres near each other.

Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone of DMP, told The Business Standard that as both parties' rally venue is within a very short distance, they have already taken few security measures and taken account of security concerns.

"The number of police officers deployed would be higher than previous rallies and we will decide the traffic diversion based on people's gathering tomorrow."

The BNP is set to hold a rally in front of the party office on the busy Naya Paltan road on Wednesday, while the AL is scheduled to hold a peace rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque from 3pm-5pm on the same day.

The DMP has already issued permits for the rallies in separate letters. But the parties will have to comply with 23 conditions during the events.

In separate letters sent to AL and BNP leaders, the DMP said the permission will not apply for the venue, which would require permission from the landowners.

Besides, activities of the events need to be kept within the rally venues. Other conditions include, deploying volunteers to ensure security during the rallies, installing CCTV cameras around the venues, etc.

Meanwhile, an official from DMP's Operations Division that looks after security and overall situation in any political gathering told TBS that, "Around a thousand policemen will be deployed in the Naya Paltan and Gulistan areas centring the two parties' rallies."

The official also said they haven't issued any official traffic diversion.

"The roads surrounding Motijheel, Paltan and Gulsitan would be packed. Trafficmen have already been asked to divert some routes to avoid the huge traffic congestion, but no official directives have been made yet," said the DMP official.