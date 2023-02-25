Police prevented BNP's road march in Patuakhali, local leaders say

Local leaders in Patuakhali said that police prevented BNP's road march programme — to press home demands including resignation of the government, addressing price hike of daily essentials, and release of BNP leaders and activists in jail on "false" cases.

Leaders and activists of BNP gathered in front of its Patuakhali district unit office with processions to join the programme.

When they started their road march programme at 10 am, police obstructed them, they said. A scuffle took place among the leaders and activists of BNP and police, leaving six people including district unit Chhatra Dal President Ujjal Talukdar injured, said Snehangshu Sarkar, member secretary of district unit BNP.

Additional police have been deployed at the BNP office.