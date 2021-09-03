Police now journalists; not catching thieves, robbers: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the police now want to do journalism instead of saving people, catching thieves and robbers.

The veteran BNP leader said the law enforcement agencies are completely failing to maintain law and order in the country.

He complained police are extorting money after abducting people by force. News on police officials being accused of rape cases can be seen if newspapers are read out.

In the meantime, police have planned a new trick, said Fakhrul, adding that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said that now the police will also do journalism. They will do journalism without saving lives, without catching thieves and robbers, without nabbing those who are doing wrong. But it is a far-reaching plan. It must be understood.

"Why won't the state fail? The police have been given so much power. The police itself say, "Philips the king of light, Hilsa the king of fish and police the king of the state," vented Fakhrul.

Fakhrul made the remarks at a discussion meeting organised to mark the 14th jail release day of the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in the capital today.

BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP organising secretary Shama Obaid were present at the meeting chaired by the organisation's adviser Amirul Islam.