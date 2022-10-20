Police intimidating opposition activists to thwart Khulna rally: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 07:43 pm

BNP has alleged that law enforcement officials are raiding the houses of its leaders and activists in Khulna to harass and intimidate them with a view to thwarting the party's divisional rally in the city slated for Saturday.

Besides, attacks were being carried out on persons engaged in announcing the scheduled protest rally through loudspeakers, and mics were being vandalised and looted by ruling party men, BNP leaders said at a press briefing at Khulna Metropolitan BNP office Thursday.

The two-day bus strike called by transport owners and workers from Friday morning also is a part of the ruling Awami League's efforts to thwart the BNP rally, they added.

"So far six mics have been vandalised. Two mics were stolen. Campaign workers were attacked. Police are conducting raids on the houses of party leaders and workers. An attempt is being made to stop the trawlers on the river and obstruct the public gathering," said Shamsuzzaman Dudu, central vice-chairman of the BNP and the chief coordinator of the Khulna divisional rally implementation committee, said at the press briefing.

On the occasion, Shafiqul Alam Mona, convener of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, told the media that the ruling party and the administration were scared and trying to harass and arrest BNP activists after seeing the success of the previous divisional rallies held in Chattogram and Mymensingh.

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said the police had raided the houses of Metropolitan Jubo Dal General Secretary Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, Khulna district Jubo Dal Organising Secretary Jabir Ali, BNP leader Bulbul Mollah of ward no. 30 in the city on Wednesday night.

Some police officials from the Sadar and Sonadanga police stations with a fleet of motorcycles visited BNP activists' houses and intimidated them, he told the media, adding, "BNP does not want any kind of violence. But mass upsurge cannot be stopped by these actions."

Dudu said the mass rally on 22 October would definitely be held no matter what the situation is.

"No matter how many leaders and activists get injured, public enthusiasm cannot be suppressed. We will return home only after getting Begum Khaleda Zia released, bringing our leader Tarique Rahman back to the country, and getting justice for the murder of our five colleagues," he said.

He condemned the role being played by police officials and said, "This force belongs to Bangladesh, not to any party. But they [police officials] are being used for their own interests and for the interests of the [ruling] party.

"In the past, no IGP had to take police protection after retirement. The US has sanctioned seven people over human rights issues. The BNP is striving to bid farewell to dictatorship and bring back democracy."

He also issued warnings to those who are in favour of the present dictatorship, saying they would have to face the consequences of their transgression.

In response to a question from a journalist, he said, "The BNP's divisional rally will be completely peaceful. We seek everyone's cooperation to make the programme a success. The activists will not carry any sticks, but they will carry placards."

BNP National Executive Committee Information Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, BNP-nominated MP candidate for Khulna-3 constituency Rakibul Islam Bakul, Divisional Assistant Organising Secretary Joyonto Kumar Kundu, Khulna Metropolitan BNP Senior Joint Convener Md Tariqul Islam Zaheer, among othersm were also present in the press briefing.

