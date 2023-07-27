Police on high alert in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office

Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of the Motijheel zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told The Business Standard the Paltan area is almost empty now.

"Most of the BNP men and activists left the headquarters after police requested them to leave the place as DMP hasn't allowed the party to hold rally on the roads," he added.

As activists of BNP and its affiliates started gathering around the Nayapaltan office, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged them not to roam around unnecessarily in the Nayapaltan area.

At the same time, he urged everyone to participate in making the grand rally a success on Friday afternoon.

However, a police official said police may not allow BNP to hold their grand rally at Naya Paltan on Friday.

Photo: Collected

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said due to Muharram formalities and VVIP movements on Friday, the two parties have been advised to hold their rallies in open fields.

As many parties intend to carry out rallies on the same day, it would be a serious security concern, he added.

However, he also hinted that the two parties may be allowed to hold rallies at their preferred locations if adequate security personnel can be deployed.

He also said searches are being conducted in different places in the capital to ensure the safety of the rally.

Golam Faruq also claimed no one is being arrested except those who have arrest warrants against them.