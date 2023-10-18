Police have detained over 200 activists in the last two days, BNP alleges

Over 200 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) were arrested during checking and overnight raids in the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday centring on the BNP's Nayapaltan rally, the party alleged.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, during his speech at Nayapaltan rally on Wednesday (18 October) alleged that over 250 leaders and activists of the party were arrested head of the event.

Police also set up checkpoints at Dhamrai, Amin Bazar and Savar since this morning and checked most of the vehicles and pedestrians, BNP also alleged.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday sent BNP Organising Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu to jail and placed 11 others on a two-day remand each in a case lodged with Badda police station. Earlier, Detective Branch police arrested Dulu from his Gulshan residence at midnight.

The 11 remanded accused are- Bhola Juba Dal president Jamal Uddin, Organising secretary Monir Hossain, Abir Islam, Md Taj Mohammad Khan Mamun, Md Shimul Biswas, Md Sohel, Md Mostak Hossain Munna, Abdul Mannan Sheikh Babu, Maksudur Rahman, Golam Mostafa and Shahinur Rahman.

A senior officer of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told the media that 202 BNP leaders and activists have been detained since Tuesday.

Many BNP activists said their cell phones were checked after stopping and searching the vehicles carrying them.

Munshiganj district unit Chhatra Dal President Abu Hashem said that police checked their buses bound for the rally and arrested five activists from Srinagar. He said that police had checked cellphones and asked if they had any links with BNP and inquired about their destination.

"Many activists were forced to get out of buses. They had to walk for long distances to attend the rally," Hashem added.

Juba Dal activist and construction worker Md Hasan said that he started his journey from Basila on bus to attend the rally in the morning.

"I did not carry a cellphone since the police check it. Police stopped our bus before Basila Bridge and searched everyone, including cellphones and made us delay for over an hour," he added.

Asked about the allegations, DMP spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain said that they did not conduct any politically motivated raids.

"The people who face specific charges are being arrested and police checkpoint and checking are part of routine work for security," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Dhaka District) Abdullah Hil Kafi said that the checkpoints were part of their regular operations.