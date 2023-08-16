Police go hard on Jamaat, not to allow activities on streets

Police have opted for a stringent approach against Jamaat-e-Islami, intending to prevent the party's leaders and activists from assembling on the streets for political or any other form of activities.

Multiple law enforcement officials informed The Business Standard that this strategy has been adopted to forestall violence and chaos.

At least one person was killed and 43 others injured after clashes erupted in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, centring the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who passed away Tuesday night at the BSMMU.

An official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Intelligence and Analysis Division (IAD) told TBS that many of Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists are now under police radar.

"We are more cautious about Jamaat, particularly following Sayeedi's death. Given their past actions, permitting them to incite disorder in public spaces is not viable. This is why we have intensified surveillance on them to preempt any undesirable circumstances," he added.

Another police official from Sylhet said they are reviewing previous cases and keeping an eye on Jamaat-Shibir's every move in the region.

"Some of their leaders still have arrest warrants against them and we are trying to locate and nab them," he said.

Following the demise of the convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, all police units, including district police, were instructed to heighten their alertness and vigilance in anticipation of potential street protests.

Furthermore, several metropolitan police units have been conducting riot training sessions and organising APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) training for their officers.

The Barishal Metropolitan Police conducted an APC operation drill at their headquarters in Rupatali on Wednesday.

On 15 August, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officially communicated their decision to prohibit the holding of a gayebana janaza (funeral in absentia) for Sayeedi within the city of Dhaka.

"Considering the attack and vandalism that took place in the early hours Tuesday morning, we decided not to give permission for the gayebana janaza to avoid any further untoward situation," said DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.
 
"They gathered at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital after fajr prayers. They went on Facebook Live and asked everyone to go there. Later, the police used limited force to control the law and order situation," he said.

However, the Jamaat leaders condemned such remarks from the DMP commissioner.
 
Jamaat-e-Islami acting Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Mujibur Rahman told the media that the law enforcers of the state obstructed a religious ceremony and created a disgraceful incident.
 
"The entire nation was surprised by the way the DMP commissioner distorted the events of 14 August in the press conference. He announced that on 16 August, Jamaat will not be allowed to perform gayebana janaza, which is an Islamic ritual. Who is he to allow or not allow this? People have rejected this political statement of the police commissioner," he said.
 
Jamaat's Dhaka Metro South general secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud told TBS that they do not seek permission from police for holding any peaceful rally.
 
"We just inform them to deploy security but they pose as if we applied for permission. We are no more seeking permission from the police," he added.
 
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on 10 June after having police permission at the very last moment.
 
The party held their first public meeting on the day in the capital in a decade, triggering huge discussion in the political sphere.

After that the party has been denied at least ten times in Dhaka and several other metropolises including Sylhet to hold rallies at different times. Since then police have not permitted Jamaat to hold any activities on the streets.

Jamaat-e-Islami / police / Bangladesh

