Police constable dies in clash with BNP in Fakirapool

A police constable lies motionless on the ground after being attacked during a clash with BNP men at the Dainik Bangla crossing in Fakirapool. Photo: DMP

A police constable has died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital.

The policeman was identified as Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) of DMP KN Niyoti Roy, confirming the news of his death to The Business Standard on Saturday.

"Doctors declared the police official dead after he was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital [DMCH] in critical condition around 4:30pm," said Dr Mohammad Alauddin, the residential surgeon of the DMC emergency department.

"He had severe head injuries. We confirmed his death after conducting an ECG," he added.

A young man named Raihan Rabdi, who brought him to the hospital, said, "When the police were attacked at Fakirapool intersection, I entered a building with four policemen, including the constable. The constable suddenly left the building. Then a group attacked him. He was hit in the head. I brought him to the hospital from there with the help of another policeman."