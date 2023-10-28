Police constable dies in clash with BNP in Fakirapool

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

Police constable dies in clash with BNP in Fakirapool

"The policeman was brought dead to the hospital," Dr Mohammad Alauddin, the residential surgeon at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, confirmed the news to TBS.

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:46 pm
A police constable lies motionless on the ground after being attacked during a clash with BNP men at the Dainik Bangla crossing in Fakirapool. Photo: DMP
A police constable lies motionless on the ground after being attacked during a clash with BNP men at the Dainik Bangla crossing in Fakirapool. Photo: DMP

A police constable has died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital.

The policeman was identified as Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) of DMP KN Niyoti Roy, confirming the news of his death to The Business Standard on Saturday.

"Doctors declared the police official dead after he was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital [DMCH] in critical condition around 4:30pm," said Dr Mohammad Alauddin, the residential surgeon of the DMC emergency department.

"He had severe head injuries. We confirmed his death after conducting an ECG," he added.

A young man named Raihan Rabdi, who brought him to the hospital, said, "When the police were attacked at Fakirapool intersection, I entered a building with four policemen, including the constable. The constable suddenly left the building. Then a group attacked him. He was hit in the head. I brought him to the hospital from there with the help of another policeman."

Bangladesh / Top News

police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

9h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

9h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

6h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

20h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World