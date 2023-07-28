Police checking passengers' phone at Dhaka entry points ahead of today's rallies

Police personnel were seen checking the mobile phones of many passengers at the entry points to Dhaka ahead the of massive rallies by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), three associate organisations of Bangladesh Awami League and other political parties scheduled for today.

Law enforcement forces have set up check posts at various entry points to the capital and have been conducting searching since Thursday (27 July) night.

One person named Fakrul Hasan has been detained at the Abdullahpur checkpoint on Friday (28 July).

He was going to Dhaka from Tongi. A photo of a BNP rally was found on his mobile phone. However, he claimed that he was going to Dhaka on business.

Later two others were arrested. They also claimed that they were not going to join BNP's programme. They alleged that the police checked their mobiles and arrested them after finding pictures of BNP's programme.

However, there was no statement from the police.

Uttara East police station OC Nasir said, "DMP's media cell will inform about this."

He advised to contact the police's media body regarding the issue.

A man named Fazlul Haque, who was detained from Aminbazar, said, "Two of us left for Dhaka in a Hiace microbus from Chandra to buy goods for business in the morning. When the car arrived at the check post, the police stopped and interrogated us. The police later checked the mobile and found a photo of the BNP rally on my Facebook, so they locked us both here, not letting us go anywhere. They also took our mobile phone."