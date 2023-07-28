Police checking passengers' phone at Dhaka entry points ahead of today's rallies

Politics

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 01:30 pm

Related News

Police checking passengers' phone at Dhaka entry points ahead of today's rallies

Law enforcement forces have set up check posts at various entry points to the capital and have been conducting searching since Thursday (27 July) night

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police personnel were seen checking the mobile phones of many passengers at the entry points to Dhaka ahead the of massive rallies by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), three associate organisations of Bangladesh Awami League and other political parties scheduled for today.

Law enforcement forces have set up check posts at various entry points to the capital and have been conducting searching since Thursday (27 July) night. 

One person named Fakrul Hasan has been detained at the Abdullahpur checkpoint on Friday (28 July).

He was going to Dhaka from Tongi. A photo of a BNP rally was found on his mobile phone. However, he claimed that he was going to Dhaka on business.

Later two others were arrested. They also claimed that they were not going to join BNP's programme. They alleged that the police checked their mobiles and arrested them after finding pictures of BNP's programme.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, there was no statement from the police.

Uttara East police station OC Nasir said, "DMP's media cell will inform about this."

He advised to contact the police's media body regarding the issue.

A man named Fazlul Haque, who was detained from Aminbazar, said, "Two of us left for Dhaka in a Hiace microbus from Chandra to buy goods for business in the morning. When the car arrived at the check post, the police stopped and interrogated us. The police later checked the mobile and found a photo of the BNP rally on my Facebook, so they locked us both here, not letting us go anywhere. They also took our mobile phone."

 

Bangladesh / Top News

AL, / BNP 28 July Rally / Bangladesh / Phone Checking / BNP / Awami League / Bangladesh National Election / AL, / BNP 28 July Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

4h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

23h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1d | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

15h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

20h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

16h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price