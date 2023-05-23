Police, BNP clash near Dhaka Science Lab

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 04:43 pm

A clash ensued between BNP men and Dhaka Metropolitan Police after the party brought out an anti-government procession in the capital's Science Lab area.

At least 30 vehicles including BRTC buses were vandalised during the clash.

Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, assistant commissioner of New Market zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the situation is under control now, police lobbed tear gas canisters and charged batons to make the situation under control.

He said the police had to retaliate as the BNP protesters were being violent.

Ashraf Hussain, deputy commissioner of Ramna zone police,  said BNP leaders carried out attacks on police without any provocation, leaving a number of police personnel injured.

Meanwhile, BNP's media cell claimed that BNP central committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam was detained from the spot.

Ashraf Hussain confirmed to TBS that police made several arrests from the scene.

On Monday, the BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South unit brought out the procession as part of a pre-scheduled programme to protest the arrests of and cases against its activists, the rise in commodity prices, and load shedding.

As the day progressed, BNP activists began to gather in the capital's Dhanmondi and its surrounding areas.

Although the rally and procession were supposed to start after noon, leaders and activists began to gather since morning.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP standing committee member, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area in view of the march programme.

