Police-BNP clash in Kishoreganj: 29 including 11 cops hurt

At least 29 people including 11 police members were injured as a clash broke out between police and BNP activists on Monday in Kishoreganj.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in front of the BNP office in the district.

According to BNP activists, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal (youth wing of BNP) activists were obstructed by police while coming with a procession to a rally organised to observe the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Without any provocation police charged with batons and fired rubber bullets at them, they alleged.

Mazharul Islam, general secretary of district BNP, said that 18 activists of the party including Khasruzzaman Sharif, district Jubo Dal president, Mushtaq Ahmed, senior vice-president, Sazzad Hossain, acting general secretary, Abdullah Al Mamun, joint general secretary of district Chhatra Dal and Zubair, leader of district Swecchasebak Dal were injured.

Md Al-Amin Hossain, additional superintendent of police (sadar circle), said 11 police members including Mohamamd Daud, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj model police station, were injured by brick chips thrown by the BNP activists.

OC Mohammad Daud said he had to tackle the activists as they were acting insolently from the procession and later threw brick chips at them.

Police members later charged with batons on the activists and fired blank shots at them to take control of the situation, he said.

Police cordoned off BNP office keeping several leaders locked inside including him till 3pm, said BNP leader Mazharul Islam.