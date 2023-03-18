Police attack during SCBA polls exposes erosion of democratic institutions: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 08:29 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said Awami League has proved that all the democratic institutions of the country have been destroyed through unleashing a police attack during the Supreme Court Lawyers Association (SCBA) election.

"By destroying these [democratic] institutions, Awami League is trying to come to power again without voting in the next election," said Fakhrul at a rally organised in front of BNP central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

He said, "The Awami League is destroying this country. Two days ago, we saw what they did in the Supreme Court. The ruling party brought in police who tortured and beat the lawyers unfairly. They rigged the [SCBA] election."

"The judiciary has been destroyed. All the democratic institutions of the country have been destroyed one by one," he added.

Fakhrul further said that money laundering and corruption are the basic principles of Awami League.

"It will take a month to describe all the corruption of this government. There is corruption wherever you go… this government has chosen the power sector as the main ground of corruption."

