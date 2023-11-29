Police arrests former Chhatra Dal president Khokon

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 08:10 am

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi condemned the incident

Former Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokon. Photo: Collected from Facebook
The police arrested former Chhatra Dal president Fazlur Rahman Khokon on Tuesday night. 

He was attacked by Chhatra League activists and later handed over to police, said central Vice President of Chhatra Dal Nasir Uddin Nasir.

He said, "Khokon's house is in Hatirjheel area. He was brought downstairs Tuesday night, and beaten by Chhatra League terrorists. Then they handed him over to the police."

Strongly condemning and protesting this incident, he warned that the consequences will be dire. Every misdeed of Chhatra League will be punished, he added.

A group of miscreants attack former Chhatra Dal president Fazlur Rahman Khokon on the night of 29 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel police station said Khokon was arrested by a team of the police station from the Wireless Nayatala area around 8:30pm.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi condemned the incident. He demanded the release of Fazlur Rahman Khokon.

