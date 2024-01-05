Police arrest 4 BNP leaders during procession in Sylhet

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 05:39 pm

Four BNP leaders were arrested from a procession in Sylhets Ambarkhana area on Friday. Photo: TBS
Four BNP leaders were arrested from a procession in Sylhets Ambarkhana area on Friday. Photo: TBS

The police on Friday arrested four leaders from a BNP procession in the Ambarkhana area of Sylhet city.

The arrested individuals are BNP Secretary for Fisheries, Jalal Khan; Sylhet Metropolitan BNP leaders Ali Haider Majnu and Akbar; and the identity of another leader could not be ascertained immediately.

According to locals, BNP leaders and activists organised a procession outside Ambarkhana Mosque after Jummah prayer as part of the party's centrally announced leaflet distribution programme. BNP chairperson's adviser Khandker Abdul Muktadir and Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury were present at the procession.

Police allegedly attempted to obstruct the procession, but BNP leaders proceeded with the procession despite police interference. At one stage, police chased them and arrested four people from the scene.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "The BNP leaders occupied the road and created an obstruction to traffic. They were asked to leave but did not comply. Later, four people were arrested."

BNP leader Abdul Muktadir said, "Police carried out an attack on our peaceful programme, leaving at least eight leaders and activists injured."

He added that police also arrested four BNP leaders.

Following the incident, a procession led by BNP Chairperson's advisor Khandaker Abdul Muktadir and Sylhet District BNP President Qayyum Chowdhury ended at Chowhatta in the metropolis.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

