Police on alert outside BNP office in Nayapaltan

Politics

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 04:18 pm

Photo: Samakal
Photo: Samakal

Police have been deployed in front of the BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan area in response to the party's sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka.

Additionally, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were also seen patrolling in front of the BNP office around 2 pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel Zone Assistant Commissioner, Golam Ruhani, confirmed the development to The Business Standard today.

APCs, water cannons, and prison vans have been kept ready at the spot.

Chhatra Dal AGS Nizamuddin Howladar was reportedly arrested from Nayapaltan this afternoon."

