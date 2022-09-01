Police act contrary to PM’s directives: Rumeen

BNP Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana said the behaviour of police is contradictory to the prime minister's instructions to not obstruct any programme led by opposition parties.

"While the prime minister is giving some sort of assurance, the workers of Jubo League, Chhatra League are treating the opposition party differently," said the BNP lawmaker from the reserved women's seat in the Parliament while protesting attacks on BNP rallies.

Questioning why Awami League is entering the field to prevent BNP's programme, Rumeen said, "Awami League is saying that they are in the field to prevent sabotage. What is the use of the police administration if Awami League leaders and workers are in the field to prevent untoward events?"

Rumin Farhana said, "The government claims that there is democracy in the country. If I assume for the sake of argument that there is democracy in the country, then I ask, why is there so much fear?"

"The opposition party is holding demonstrations. Peaceful programmes and marches are going on. That is our constitutional right. If you don't have the courage and desire to bear that part, then quit politics," she said.

"How many more days will you do politics along with the police administration? How many more days will you do politics by suppressing the opposition party?" Rumeen placed the questions before the Parliament.