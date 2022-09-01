Police act contrary to PM’s directives: Rumeen

Politics

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Police act contrary to PM’s directives: Rumeen

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana said the behaviour of police is contradictory to the prime minister's instructions to not obstruct any programme led by opposition parties.

"While the prime minister is giving some sort of assurance, the workers of Jubo League, Chhatra League are treating the opposition party differently," said the BNP lawmaker from the reserved women's seat in the Parliament while protesting attacks on BNP rallies.

Questioning why Awami League is entering the field to prevent BNP's programme, Rumeen said, "Awami League is saying that they are in the field to prevent sabotage. What is the use of the police administration if Awami League leaders and workers are in the field to prevent untoward events?"

Rumin Farhana said, "The government claims that there is democracy in the country. If I assume for the sake of argument that there is democracy in the country, then I ask, why is there so much fear?"

"The opposition party is holding demonstrations. Peaceful programmes and marches are going on. That is our constitutional right. If you don't have the courage and desire to bear that part, then quit politics," she said.

"How many more days will you do politics along with the police administration? How many more days will you do politics by suppressing the opposition party?" Rumeen placed the questions before the Parliament.

Top News

BNP MP Rumeen Farhana / police / Prime Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

10h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

12h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

13h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

1h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

5h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries