PM's visit yielded zero success: Fakhrul

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 08:51 pm

Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent tri-nation visit was not a successful one.   

"The prime minister of the illegal government speaks well and she always wants to convince the nation that there are no alternatives to her leadership. Therefore, she wants to portray the trip as successful. But national and international media reports indicate otherwise," Fakhrul said after a meeting at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday (15 May). 

He said the Awami League's claim that the IMF has praised the prime minister's leadership was not true.

"If the IMF had indeed commended her leadership, an official statement to that effect would have been issued. The news regarding IMF's praise is not true," Fakhrul said.

Responding to the prime minister's remark that there is no need to worry about foreign reserves, Fakhrul said the crisis in the reserve could escalate and pose a serious threat at any time. 

He asserted that BNP's objective is not to attain power but rather to restore the rights of the people.

